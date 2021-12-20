Mino Raiola on Erling Haaland to Real Madrid rumours: “We don’t have a pre-agreement with any club”

Erling Haaland’s agent, Mino Raiola, spoke to NOS today about his client’s future, and where current negotiations lie. This is also on the back of Borussia Dortmund CEO, Aki Watzke, confirming today that the interest from Real Madrid is very real.

Raiola was asked if Haaland can wait if a club like Barcelona come knocking, and if there is an agreement reached with any club like Real Madrid.

“Can Haaland wait for Barcelona? Haaland can wait for everyone,” Raiola said. “We don’t have a pre-agreement with any club. We will look for the best option and we don’t rule out another year in Dortmund, either, theoretically it’s still possible,”

Raiola didn’t rule out Barcelona, but clearly the Catalans will have more financial difficulties compared to other competitors when it comes to securing the Norwegian superstar. Raiola also didn’t rule out Haaland staying at Dortmund next season:

“Barcelona will continue to be one of the biggest clubs in the world despite their current situation. In one or two years, they will be back,

“We will look for the best option, and I also never ruled out another year at Borussia Dortmund”.