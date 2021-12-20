Real Madrid Femenino Draw Barcelona In Champions League Quarter-Finals

Real Madrid Femenino drew FC Barcelona in the first knockout round of the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

The two will face off on the 22nd and 30th of March.

The quarter-final & semi-final draw results are in!



Which final eight clash has caught your ?#UWCL | #UWCLdraw — UEFA Women’s Champions League (@UWCL) December 20, 2021

Madrid’s other possible opponents in Lyon and Wolfsburg would not have been favorable matchups, but Barcelona were the worst possible outcome. The Spanish giants are by far the greatest team in women’s history (based on peak) and simply mop the competition regardless of whether it’s domestic or continental.

There are very few sides who would even have a chance vs. them.

Given that Las Blancas already play La Blaugrana in the league twice, it would’ve been nice to face another opponent. Testing ourselves vs. a variety of European elite is important for our long-term development.

Nevertheless, this should not overshadow the accomplishment of making it to the quarter-finals in Madrid’s Champions League debut. Nothing was guaranteed in the group stages, with last season’s finalists Chelsea going out. Real are sure to have a great future ahead in the UWCL, but they first must endure some painful lessons vs. the best of the best.