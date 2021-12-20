Carvajal Continues To Work Indoors; Isco Still Has Not Joined Team

This morning, Real Madrid held their near-daily training session at Valdebebas as the team started preparations for a big game against Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday night at San Mames.

As usual, starters from the day prior — the XI vs Cadiz — focused on recovery work. The rest of the team (minus certain players outlined below) did running exercises, possession drills, gym work, and scrimmages.

Missing from the group were those who tested positive for COVID-19 last week — Luka Modric, Marcelo, Andriy Lunin, Gareth Bale, Marco Asensio, Rodrygo Goes — as well as Dani Carvajal and Isco.

Carvajal trained inside the gym on his own as he continued his recovery process from a muscle injury. Isco, meanwhile, did not train at all, as he’s still recovering from a sore throat.

Mariano returned to training today finally after a few days absence, while a couple Castilla players — Antonio Blanco, Peter Federico — continued to train with the A-team.