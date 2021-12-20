Agirrezabala: “Real Madrid is a great team, and one of those that generates the most chances and scores”

Not-so-new news from the Athletic Bilbao camp: They’re missing two key players in Iñigo Martinez and Unai Simon — both of whom contracted COVID-19 last week and missed the team’s game against Real Betis at San Mames.

But Athletic are still (clearly) a very good team. They took down an in-form Real Betis side 3 - 2 yesterday, thanks to as Oscar de Marcos game winner in the 89th minute.

Unai Simon’s understudy, Julen Agirrezabala, is a promising 20-year-old goalkeeper who can put in a respectable shift in the absence of Athletic’s starting man between the sticks.

Agirrezabala spoke to Marca today about his preparation vs Real Madrid on Wednesday night.

“I am very happy to be able to play,” Agirrezabala said. “I am confident and I have felt very helped by my coach and my teammates. The coach has shown me his confidence from the moment I arrived in the preseason.”

”Real Madrid is a great team, and one of those that generates the most chances and scores,” Agirrezabala explained. “The goalkeeper’s job is the same, regardless of the level of the opponent. You have to transmit security and communicate with your teammates, in addition to stopping as much as possible, which is the goalkeeper’s first mission

“I am a goalkeeper who tries to give security and be brave in the air.”