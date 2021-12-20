Xavi on gap between Real Madrid and Barcelona: “It is an abysmal difference,”

It took a while, but a Xavi Hernandez quote finally made its way over to Managing Madrid. It will be perhaps the first of many over the next few years, where Xavi will talk about the weather, the moisture in the air, the length of grass, his heater not working in the morning, the club barista getting the water-to-espresso ratio in their americanos wrong, and possession stats.

Today, Xavi spoke to the press as Barcelona prepare for a massive clash against Sevilla tomorrow. It’s a game that even for Real Madrid, has huge implications. Barcelona are trying to inch their way closer to the top-4, while Sevilla are now very much so a direct rival for Carlo Ancelotti’s men in the league title race.

“We are at 16 points,” Xavi said of the gap between Real Madrid and Barcelona in the table. “It is an abysmal difference, but there is a lot of league left and we do not rule out anything. It is a matter of results, of knowing how to compete, defending better.”

Xavi was also asked at the presser today about his thoughts on Casemiro’s challenge yesterday against Cadiz which, controversially, only resulted in a yellow card.

“It is not for me to say anything,” Xavi answered. “I am not talking about the referees. Their work is very difficult. Even with the VAR it is difficult.... They are professionals and they decide. You have to support them. It is a difficult and complicated profession.”