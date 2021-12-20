Churros y Tácticas Podcast: La Liga Race; Real - Athletic / Sevilla - Barca Primer; Cholo vs Suarez

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- Gavi’s performance vs Elche
- Ter Stegen’s form
- Xavi’s press conference today
- Barcelona and bad habits
- Frenkie de Jong’s role
- Barca vs Sevilla showdown tomorrow
- How real is this Sevilla team?
- Diego Simeone vs Luis Suarez
- Best place for a Cule to watch a game in Madrid
- Can Vinicius win Balon D’or in 2022
- Clarifying Alvaro Cervera’s quote to Kiyan after the game
- And more.
