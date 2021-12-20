Churros y Tácticas Podcast: La Liga Race; Real - Athletic / Sevilla - Barca Primer; Cholo vs Suarez

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

- Gavi’s performance vs Elche

- Ter Stegen’s form

- Xavi’s press conference today

- Barcelona and bad habits

- Frenkie de Jong’s role

- Barca vs Sevilla showdown tomorrow

- How real is this Sevilla team?

- Diego Simeone vs Luis Suarez

- Best place for a Cule to watch a game in Madrid

- Can Vinicius win Balon D’or in 2022

- Clarifying Alvaro Cervera’s quote to Kiyan after the game

- And more.

VIDEO VERSION:

AUDIO VERSION:

Did you enjoy these Churros? Get an exclusive episode every week over on Patreon.com/ChurrosyTacticas

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas