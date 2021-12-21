Early Bird Tickets To Our London Podcast End This Month

Stop #7 on the Managing Madrid Podcast World Tour is London, on February 12th 2022. On stage will be our very own Kiyan Sobhani, Sam Sharpe, and Kristofer McCormack (and more big hitters, but that will be as a bonus / surprise).

Early bird tickets to the event end on December 31st. After that, prices go up, so we’d urge you to book before the new year. It not only helps us with knowing numbers beforehand, but it also helps you save some money.

The biggest Real Madrid podcast in the world is coming to London. So everyone in the UK and surrounding areas, make sure to save the date. We will be doing a live podcast on February 12, 2022, at 7pm. Kiyan Sobhani, Sam Sharpe, Kristofer McCormack (and others TBD!) will be hosting.

Reserve your early bird spot ASAP to ensure you get in before seats fill up and prices go up. This may very well be our only stop in London for the foreseable future. Make it count. Come meet us!

Date and time

Sat, 12 February 2022

7:00 PM – 10:00 PM GMT

Famous Three Kings

171 North End Road

London

W14 9NL

United Kingdom

