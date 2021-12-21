Real Madrid announce squad for La Liga match against Athletic Bilbao

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Wednesday’s away match against Athletic Bilbao.

REAL MADRID’S SQUAD LIST:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Fuidias and Diego.

Defenders: E. Militão, Vallejo, Nacho, F. Mendy, Miguel and Rafa Marín.

Midfielders: Kroos, Valverde, Lucas V., Camavinga, Blanco, Arribas and Peter.

Attackers: Hazard, Benzema, Jović, Vini Jr. and Mariano.

As expected, Los Blancos are still shorthanded and will have to take care of business without key players like Dani Carvajal or Luka Modric. David Alaba is also out after Real Madrid suspect that he’s tested positive for Covid. It will be interesting to see what Ancelotti decides to do with his attacking line, given that playing Eden Hazard as a second striker wasn’t too effective and somehow changed the team’s synergies on offense.

Real Madrid need to bounce back after the 0-0 draw against Cadiz and beating Athletic at San Mames would send a statement and allow the team to end the year on a good note.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 12/19/2021

Time: 21:00 CEST, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.