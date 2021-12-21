Isco tests positive for Covid-19, Real Madrid awaiting for Alaba’s PCR result

Real Madrid midfielder Isco Alarcon has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss Wednesday’s match against Athletic Bilbao, according to a report from Cadena COPE’s Arancha Rodriguez. Defender David Alaba could be facing a similar situation as Real Madrid fear that he also has Covid, something which will be confirmed or ruled out as soon as the results of his second PCR test are ready.

Madrid have not published their squad list for Wednesday’s match as they’re still waiting to see if Alaba could rejoin the squad if he tests negative. However, it looks like coach Carlo Ancelotti will be forced to find a replacement for the central-defender, with Nacho being the most likely candidate to play alongside Militao.

If that’s the case, Lucas Vazquez would get another chance to play as the team’s right-back and Ancelotti would also have to replace Casemiro and Modric in the starting XI. Valverde and Camavinga are the two midfielder who will likely get the call.