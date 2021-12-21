Managing Madrid Podcast: Loan-tracker; Lineup vs Athletic

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse discuss:

- Brahim Diaz vs Napoli

- His poor run of form

- Reinier Jesus / Borussia Dortmund divorce

- Alvaro Odriozola vs Sassuolo

- Is he better than Lucas Vazquez?

- What Odriozola needs to do better offensively

- Takefusa Kubo vs Granada and Llanera

- Carlo Ancelotti’s lineup options vs Athletic Club

- And more.

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!

Hosts this week:

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse10)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)