Real Madrid Femenino Announce Squad vs. Sporting Huelva

GK: Misa, Sofía

DEF: Kenti Robles, Babett Peter, Ivana Andrés, Claudia Florentino, Lucía Rodríguez, Rocío Gálvez

MID: Teresa Abelleira, Aurélie Kaci, Maite Oroz, Claudia Zornoza

FWD: Esther González, Marta Cardona, Lorena Navarro, Nahikari García, Athenea del Castillo, Carla Camacho

Absences: Kosovare Asllani (knock), Olga Carmona (ankle injury), Caroline Møller Hansen, Marta Corredera, Malena Ortíz Cruz

Real Madrid have quickly picked up a number of absentees after a brief period with a nearly-full squad. Asllani and Corredera remain out and have been joined by Olga, who had her ankle flattened in a challenge vs. Madrid CFF, and Møller.

This leaves Las Blancas with a hole on the left side of defense and thinner in attack. For the latter problem, youth player Carla Camacho has been called up for. To address the former issue, Toril might deploy Lucía at left back or go with the back three that worked in the second half vs. Madrid CFF.