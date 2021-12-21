OFFICIAL: Real Madrid confirm two more positives for Covid-19

Real Madrid have confirmed that Isco Alarcon and David Alaba have tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss Wednesday’s match against Athletic Bilbao. The two players join Luka Modric, Marco Asensio, Andriy Lunin and Rodrygo, who also tested positive for the virus last week.

The team is still testing the whole roster every day before training, which is why Madrid have been able to somewhat contain the virus.

Los Blancos have had a small outbreak in recent days but still have enough available players to keep featuring in La Liga, as the competition requires 13 first-team players in order not to postpone games.

Wednesday’s match against Athletic Bilbao will be Real Madrid’s last game of 2021, so hopefully all those players mentioned above will recover in time and test negative for the first few games of 2022, given that Ancelotti will need depth as soon as the Copa del Rey kicks off.