Starting Lineups & How to Watch: Real Madrid Femenino vs. Sporting Huelva

Real Madrid Femenino play their last match of the year at home vs. Sporting Huelva in Primera Iberdrola. The visitors sit in 14th place — only 4 points above the relegation zone. Madrid are in 8th, 8 points off of Atlético Madrid in 3rd place and 11 points behind Real Sociedad in 2nd.

This match should be relatively straightforward for Las Blancas, although Toril has to contend with injury concerns that have eliminated the left side of his defense and thinned out the attack. Olga Carmona and Marta Corredera are absent in addition to Kosovare Asllani and Caroline Møller Hansen.

Lineups

Real Madrid XI: Misa, Kenti Robles, Babett Peter, Ivana Andrés, Aurélie Kaci, Maite Oroz, Esther González, Nahikari García, Rocío Gálvez, Claudia Zornoza, Athenea del Castillo

Subs: Sofía, Teresa Abelleira, Marta Cardona, Lorena Navarro, Claudia Florentino, Lucía Rodreiguez, Carla Camacho

Predicted formation: 3-5-2

Sporting Huelva XI: Chelsea, Cinta R., Kanteh, Mayrah R., Fish, Anita Marcos, Keane, Patri Ojeda, S. Castelló, Abilda, Paula Romero

Subs: Bella, Leti, Judith, Pau, Chini, C. Gey

Predicted formation: 4-4-2

How to Watch

Real Madrid TV (Español)

Real Madrid Twitch