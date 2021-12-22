Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid, 2021 La Liga: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid visit Athletic Bilbao in what is their last game of 2021. Los Blancos are coming off a somewhat disappointing 0-0 draw at home against Cadiz and will want to bounce back from that and end the year on a good note.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Vazquez, Militao, Nacho, Mendy, Camavinga, Valverde, Kroos, Hazard, Vinicius, Benzema.

Athletic Bilbao predicted XI: Agirrezabala, Lekue, Alvarez, Nuñez, Balenziaga, Williams, Vencedor, Garcia, Muniain, Garcia, Williams.

Casemiro and Modric are not available for Real Madrid, which means that coach Carlo Ancelotti will have to replace them with Valverde and Camavinga. Plus, Los Blancos really don’t have a right-winger available, so the Italian coach could decide to start Antonio Blanco and play with a 4-4-2 with Vinicius and Benzema leading the offensive line, even if that’s not the ideal position for the Brazilian attacker.

All in all, this is an intriguing match for Real Madrid, given that Bilbao are a tougher opponent than Cadiz and that Los Blancos are shorthanded.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 12/22/2021

Time: 21:30 CEST, 03:30pm EST.

Venue: San Mames, Bilbao, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

