Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid 2021 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch La Liga online

Real Madrid visit Athletic Bilbao hoping to bounce back from the 0-0 draw against Cadiz in order to end 2021 on a good note. Los Blancos have a solid lead in La Liga table, with Sevilla as their main rivals for the title at the moment.

Madrid will be without key players like David Alaba, Luka Modric, Rodrygo, Asensio (Covid-19), Carvajal (injured) and Casemiro (suspended), so coach Carlo Ancelotti will need to think outside the box and trust some of his reserves like Nacho, Camavinga and Valverde tonight.

Plus, Real Madrid don’t have a single right-winger available, so Ancelotti will either have to deploy Hazard on that spot or change his system to a 4-4-2 where Vinicius wouldn’t be as comfortable.

All in all, this game has all the ingredients to be a very tough away game for Real Madrid, so Los Blancos will need to play with intensity and composure in order to increase their chances of earning the three points.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 12/22/2021

Time: 21:30 CEST, 03:30pm EST.

Venue: San Mames, Bilbao, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.