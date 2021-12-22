 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sergio Arribas Dropped From Squad Due To Possible Positive Coronavirus Test

The Castilla attacker won’t be available tonight.

Lucas Navarrete
Real Madrid v AC Milan - Pre-Season Friendly Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Unfortunately, yet another case of coronavirus has hit Real Madrid. Arribas, one of the Castilla call-ups who made the squad yesterday, has been dropped pending the result of a PCR test. The news was reported by Arancha Rodriguez of Capena COPE.

Arribas wasn’t expected to feature against Athletic Bilbao, but it’s also true that he could’ve got a chance to come off the bench during the second half now that Real Madrid don’t have a pure right-winger.

The young attacker will now wait for the result of his PCR test, and if it turns out to be a positive he will need to be in isolation during the next few days. He should recover and test negative in time for Real Madrid’s upcoming match against Alcoyano in the Copa del Rey, a game where he could get some minutes and even feature in the starting XI if Ancelotti decides to rest his regulars.

