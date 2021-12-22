Dortmund To Double Haaland’s Salary Amid Real Madrid Interest — Report

It’s been a busy week for everyone involved in the Erling Haaland sweepstakes, particularly for Borussia Dortmund and Mino Raiola, who both had comments on Haaland’s future. Raiola left the door open to several teams, including Barcelona, while their CEO, Aki Watzke, publicly spoke about Real Madrid’s interest in the Norwegian superstar.

Dortmund know there will be a bidding war for Haaland, particularly because of the low release clause of 75 million this summer. A report in German publication BILD, a reputable source, has now stated that the German club are willing to double Haaland’s current salary, from eight million to 16 million. If true and materialized, that would make him the highest paid player in the squad, surpassing Marco Reus.

Dortmund are not a club known for breaking salary structures and handing out massive contracts, but doing so this summer would go hand-in-hand with a potential sponsorship with Puma, which would help them pull it off financially.