Borussia Dortmund willing to terminate Reinier loan deal in winter window—report

According to a report from German outlet, BILD, Borussia Dortmund would be willing to cut ties early with Reinier Jesus. The player has been limited to just 10 appearances this season, most coming from the bench, and has not been able to break into the Dortmund rotation since joining 18 months ago. The loan between Real Madrid and Dortmund was supposed to be for 2 years, but all three parties now seem happy to terminate early.

Reinier Jesus’ father spoke with AS earlier this season, explaining their frustration with the German club and Reinier’s desire to return to Spain. The Brazilian has had soft links to a wide variety of clubs including Getafe, Espanyol, Newcastle United, and Benfica. The latter, Benfica, are coached by Jorge Jesus who was Reinier’s manager at Flamengo and the coach who first promoted him to the professional level at the tender age of 17.

After previously discarding any departure, Dortmund now appear to be open to both Reinier and Axel Witsel’s departures in order to make space on their wage bill for some January signings. Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech and Gladbach’s Zakaria are both targets for January. If Ziyech were to be secured, it would mean even less playing time for Reinier Jesus and he’d almost certainly be granted approval on his request to leave for another club. Soon to be 20-years-old, all hope is not lost for Reinier Jesus but he does need to find a club where he will have important minutes and can focus on his development.