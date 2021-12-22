CONFIRMED lineups: Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid, 2021 La Liga

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Athletic Bilbao.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Lucas Vazquez, Militao, Nacho, Mendy, Camavinga, Fede Valverde, Kroos, Hazard, Vinicius, Benzema.

Athletic Bilbao starting XI (TBC): Agirrezabala, Lekue, Alvarez, Nuñez, Balenziaga, Williams, Vencedor, Garcia, Muniain, Garcia, Williams.

Camavinga and Fede Valverde start alongside Toni Kroos in the midfield, with Eden Hazard, Vinicius and Karim Benzema leading the offense. Hazard will likely be deployed on the right wing, which is the most natural option to keep Benzema and Vinicius’ partnership going even if Hazard is not all that effective on the right.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 12/22/2021

Time: 21:30 CEST, 03:30pm EST.

Venue: San Mames, Bilbao, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

