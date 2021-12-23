Managing Madrid Podcast: Benzema Double Bang In San Mames; The Athenea Show vs. Sporting Huelva

This episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast is brought to you by Royal Sonesta Washington DC, where you should be booking your stay when you come to the live show we’re doing in DC! Tickets here.

This episode comes in two parts.

Part One: Ahtletic Post-game, Kiyan Sobhani and Mehedi Hassan discuss:

Was this the best possible starting XI from Carlo Ancelotti?

Eden Hazard’s performance

The case for Peter Federico

Ancelotti’s post-game quotes about Hazard

Benzema’s goals

The Toni Kroos, Fede Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga midfield

Camavinga’s perforamnce

The lack of Luka Modric

The Eder Militao / Nacho pairing

What went wrong after Benzema’s goals?

Subs and last minute chaos

And more.

Part Two (52:43): Las Blancas Podcast, Om Arvind and Yash Thakur discuss:

Contrasts between the first and second halves

Real Madrid’s tendency to start games slowly

The need to swap Babs and Ivana

The strange spacing between the wide center-backs and Madrid’s transitional build-up structure

Sporting Huelva’s key tactical mistake

Revisiting the Esther discourse

The proper context behind Nahikari’s struggles

Why it’s so hard to argue that Esther is a net negative

How Kenti’s positioning changed things for Madrid in the second half

Athenea as the key difference maker

Why the Esther-Nahikari partnership looked better after the break

The advantages of utilizing Maite in an advanced role

The performances of the subs

Whether Madrid can realistically make a push for Champions League football

Derbi Madrileño

And more

Hosts this week:

Om Arvind (@OmVAsports)

Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Mehedi Hassan (@MHassanFootball)