WATCH: Athenea del Castillo Skills Show vs. Sporting Huelva

Athenea del Castillo has been on fire of late. On Sunday, she scored a stunning winner vs. Madrid CFF in stoppage time, fueling her already unshakeable confidence going into the next game vs. Sporting Huelva.

The former Depor product tested herself from range early, trying to replicate what she did only a few days ago. It didn’t immediately come off, although she amused herself in the meantime by driving straight at defenders before blitzing one way or the other.

Her explosiveness, close control, and inventiveness went to another level in the second half, injecting life into what had been a rather lethargic performance up until that point.

The 21-year-old’s devastating ball-carrying actions put Sporting on the back foot and allowed the rest of her teammates to play off of her as runners, springing into channels or making late runs into the box.

Of course, it also benefitted Athenea herself, as she was able to maneuver into shooting range in the 70th minute to make it 3-0 with another golazo.

Las Blancas’ #22 has been a breath of fresh air throughout a very tough season. With a new manager in charge in Alberto Toril, Madridistas will be hoping that this Athenea-led revival can lead to a comeback to the Champions League positions.