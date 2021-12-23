Open Thread: December 23, 2021

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, YoSnail, Ezek Ix or NeRObutBlanco.

Real Madrid climb atop La Liga by 8 points

The Royal Whites pulled off an impressive victory against a tough Athletic Club, considering it was done missing eleven first teamers and starting only six regulars — which would be plausible reasons to be off their game. This makes Real Madrid undefeated over 15 matches. It’s not always easy to fight through adversity; Real Madrid shows us all how it’s done.

❌ 1 loss. #LaLigaSantander | @realmadriden pic.twitter.com/iexvlbcr3T — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) December 23, 2021

Mister Ancelotti summed it up well:

️ @MrAncelotti: "Perfect night, good football and perfect attitude. Despite the problems we had, the team fought strongly. Camavinga and Fede did really well tonight." pic.twitter.com/NkNhyf1kL2 — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) December 22, 2021

Kiyan, Om, et al. discuss practically everything about the match in the Managing Madrid Podcast.

The San Mames crowd applauds Benzema

Bilbao may enjoy aggressive football that at times resembles a street-fight and our players always come away with some bruises, but the club and fans showed a lot of class with this.

️ @Benzema: "I'm very happy with the applause from the Athletic fans, but I'm even more happy with the team's victory, I liked the performance and how we played - we knew how to suffer in the second half." pic.twitter.com/63iuiUdacY — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) December 22, 2021

AS cover | “The League of Benzema”



“San Mames gave him an standing ovation despite scoring two goals” pic.twitter.com/QVCGIcxaNv — Real Madrid Info ³⁴ (@RMadridInfo) December 22, 2021

Meanwhile, Karim Benzema knocked in a pair of key goals for the club.

King Karim has been among the world’s best goal scorers in the year 2021:

Karim Benzema has now scored the third-most goals of any player in Europe's top-five leagues in 2021 (32).



Behind only Robert Lewandowski (43) and Dusan Vlahovic (33). pic.twitter.com/kMBdYNrqk9 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 22, 2021

Here’s his message to the Madridistas:

✌️ @Benzema: "Hey madridistas! We're here after the match in Bilbao. We won, the three points are ours and we end the year top. Merry Christmas everyone and Hala Madrid!" pic.twitter.com/yM9GhXu5Vo — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) December 22, 2021

Peter Federico took a positive step with Real Madrid

Euan McTear saw promising signs as well:

There was disappointment from some Real Madrid fans that Peter González wasn’t given an opportunity to show what he can do in the final moments of the Cádiz draw on Sunday. Now, with even more players missing for this midweek match, the 19-year-old was back in the squad and more likely to be given a chance off the bench. And he was. In the 86th minute he was introduced to take over the right flank from Eden Hazard and he did a lot in the few minutes available to him. He had a shot and a key pass too in just eight total minutes and, while we must keep in mind that he had acres of space to work with because Athletic had sent everybody forward, this was an eye-catching outing for the teenager.

Hazard proved he still has something

Eden Hazard has just played heavy minutes in two consecutive games. It’s nothing like vintage Hazard, of course, but some Spanish football sources are giving him solid reviews, including the Real Madrid boss.

| Ancelotti: "We had doubts about Hazard's physical condition but he did very well tonight. He's back, yes." — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) December 22, 2021

Marca:

Eden Hazard is another player who enjoyed his night at San Mames, showing supporters that he is still capable of producing moments of attacking football.

Sergio Ramos given a red in his second start at PSG

Ramos is one of the greatest Real Madrid players of all time — and one of the game's greatest defenders from this point of view, but his being shown a red card will also bring back a few memories.