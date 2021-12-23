Real Madrid interested in Liverpool defender Joe Gomez—report

Real Madrid is reportedly ‘monitoring’ Liverpool defender and England international Joe Gomez, according to BBC Sport.

Gomez has fallen a bit out of Reds manager Jurgen Klopp’s favor who has elected to start both Joel Matip and newcomer Ibrahima Konate over him. This is largely due to Gomez’s inability to stay healthy and available consistently after missing most of last season.

The 24-year-old has over three years left on his current deal with Liverpool. There is no indication that there is any traction from Real Madrid approaching the Merseyside club over a transfer.

BBC Sport claims that while Real Madrid have an interest in Gomez and signing a centerback, the club believes it will be impossible to sign him away in the January window. The club has also been linked to a transfer for Chelsea defender Antonio Rüdiger next summer, who is set to become a free agent if not re-signed past 2022.