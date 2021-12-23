Rodrygo, Alaba and Bale test negative for Covid-19

Real Madrid players Rodrygo Goes, David Alaba and Gareth Bale have tested negative for Covid-19 and will be able to rejoin the squad as soon as the club is back from the Christmas break. Assistant coach Davide Ancelotti has also tested negative and will be back.

This is great news for Real Madrid as Rodrygo and Alaba are crucial players for coach Carlo Ancelotti right now. Furthermore, it seems that other players who tested positive over the last few days like Luka Modric and Marco Asensio should also test negative in time for the next match against Getafe, which will be played on January 2nd.

Real Madrid earned a convincing and crucial win against Athletic Bilbao last night even though they were shorthanded. Carvajal, Modric, Alaba, Rodrygo and Asensio all missed the game yet Los Blancos survived a tough match thanks to an early brace by Karim Benzema, who once again was the team’s man of the match.