Martin Odegaard: “I feel like it was the right choice to leave when things were the way they were in Madrid”

Former Real Madrid young gun and rising star, Martin Odegaard, spoke to Norwegian media Viaplayfootball about his decision to leave Real Madrid this summer, among other things.

Odegaard, who spent the majority of his Real Madrid career out on loan after leaving Castilla, never really donned the white shirt for a significant amount of time. He impressed at Vitesse, Heerenveen, Real Sociedad, and Arsenal, but never got the full faith of his Real Madrid managers. But that was fair. Odegaard needed to fight for his place, just like anyone else, and wanted to leave instead.

“I feel like it was the right choice when things were the way they were in Madrid,” Odegaard said about his decision to sign for Arsenal this summer. “I signed when I was 16 and now was the right time to look to the future. I thought this was the perfect club for me,”

Odegaard had struggles earlier on this season in the Premier League, but is now starting to display some of his old form as he works his way back as an important player under Mikel Arteta.

Certainly Arteta’s confidence in the player was a deciding factor for the Norwegian when he switched clubs too.

It’s safe to say it would’ve been hard for Odegaard to break through this current Real Madrid midfield.