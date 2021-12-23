WATCH: Discussion On Hazard’s Performance Vs Athletic, And The Case For Peter

What you’re about to watch is a discussion from last night’s post-game podcast, where Managing Madrid’s Kiyan Sobhani and Mehedi Hassan break down Real Madrid’s 1 - 2 away win vs Athletic Club at San Mames.

Eden Hazard had a polarizing performance. He and Eduardo Camavinga were two of the players last night that had varying reviews based on how you interpreted their role. We’ll release a video discussion tomorrow on Camavinga. But if you want to hear the full audio version sooner, all of it went up for free on last night’s podcast, which can be found here.

Kiyan and Mehedi discuss Carlo Ancelotti’s quotes about Hazard after the game, and also talk about Peter Federico’s brief cameo, and if he should’ve appeared sooner in this game.

Where do you stand on Hazard’s performance last night?