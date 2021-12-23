Karim Benzema Is Now Just Nine Goals Away From Alfredo Di Stefano

Who would’ve thought we’d get to this stage? It seems like an unbelievable discussion to be having, but at the same time, not that surprising when you look at the blitzing form Karim Benzema has been in for three years now.

Three years ago, had you told us Benzema would likely surpass Di Stefano, and probably even Raul Gonzalez, we wouldn’t believe you. But Benzema is now among the best strikers of his generation, and there is no debate to be had that he has rose up the Real Madrid all-time rankings rapidly

With his brace last night at San Mames in a win over Athletic Club, Benzema now sits at 299 goals. Currently, the top three are Cristiano Ronaldo (451), Raúl Gonzalez (323) and Alfredo Di Stéfano (308). In the league, Benzema sits at 207 goals, and is also just behind Di Stefano who has 216. Raul has 228 in the league, and Cristiano sits at 312.

Benzema has put the team on his back over and over again since Cristiano Ronaldo left. It is truly a privilege to see him ball out of his mind at this stage of his career.