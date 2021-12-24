Technique Analysis: Deconstructing Karim Benzema’s stunning opener vs Athletic Club

Real Madrid added to their 14 game unbeaten streak (the club’s last loss came vs Espanyol over two months ago) with a 2-1 victory over Athletic Club at San Mames.

Karim Benzema was responsible for notching both of the goals, adding to his season leading tally for La Liga, and his first goal in particular may be a contender for goal of the season with the French international taking a Toni Kroos pass first time and curving it across the face of the goal and into the far corner.

I detailed Benzema’s exquisite technique in the following video:



