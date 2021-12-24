Del Bosque: “I am very sympathetic towards Kroos and Modric”

Former Real Madrid manager and player Vicente del Bosque took time to praise Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Karim Benzema in an interview with Radio MARCA.

“San Mamés was always a nice place. Yesterday he gained more followers for that gesture. Benzema is a great player, and the crowd showed their chivalry. I’m very sympathetic to Kroos and Modric, as well as Benzema.”

Del Bosque celebrated his 71st birthday the same day Real Madrid celebrated a 2-1 victory over Athletic Club on Wednesday.

The managerial veteran saw great success as both a player and manager for Real Madrid. Del Bosque won five LaLiga titles with Real Madrid throughout the 70s. He also won two LaLiga titles and two Champions League league titles in just a short stint at the helm of the Spanish club.

All three players mentioned have played a significant role in Real Madrid’s sustained success during this season as well as many past seasons where the club has found silverware.