Open Thread: December 24, 2021

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, YoSnail, Ezek Ix or NeRObutBlanco.

A Real Madrid Christmas

Florentino Pérez: “We send you our affection and solidarity at this very special time of the year."#RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/UajjozhzAK — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) December 23, 2021

Florentino Perez shares a message that captures the spirit of what this time of year is about.

We at Real Madrid send you all of our affection and solidarity at this very special time of the year. These continue to be tough times in which we wish to send you all of our strength and encouragement, particularly to the most needy. We want to issue a message of hope that we will return to the normality we’re all keen to see. We’re certain that we’ll overcome this challenge and continue to share much joy and many successes”. We’re committed to continuing to work hard to make all madridistas proud of our teams and to allow us to continue to enjoy more triumphs and trophies. Merry Christmas and may the new year bring health, work and happiness for all.

Eduardo Camavinga impresses in 2021

The Madrid midfielder has received recognition from Jose Felix Diaz for his maturity despite still being in his early footballing years. How great is it that we have this guy for many years to come?

Real Madrid were amazed to find a player so composed at just 19 years old, but Eduardo Camavinga is a special talent and he has arrived at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu as a well prepared young man. [...] Casemiro’s absence in Wednesday’s victory over Athletic Club wasn’t felt nearly as much as it would have been in previous years, with the French teenager filling in expertly. Camavinga is going to be a player for Real Madrid for a decade, he just looks so comfortable in the famous white shirt, and he is learning well from Casemiro. His natural game is more forward thinking, his incredible technical abilities allow him to create chances in attack, and he is needing to work on his defensive abilities. This is the value of Carlo Ancelotti and Casemiro’s influence upon him, he was able to show his ability to receive the ball in front of the defence and just move it on to either Toni Kroos or Federico Valverde. The 2021/22 season might not see him become a regular starter for Los Merengues, but the work he is putting in now will stand him in a good place for the future. Ancelotti is showing him the right way, helping him buff out the youthful exuberance which causes some mistakes, and this will leave Real Madrid with an elite midfielder for long after the veteran coach has departed. It is also a further positive mark for the club’s recruitment strategy of the past years, with fiscal solidity being of vital importance to Florentino Perez.

Pep Guardiola shares something about the two Spanish club giants

| Pep Guardiola: "I always had the feeling that if Barcelona and Real Madrid want a player, it's hard to say no to them. Barcelona and Real Madrid are the two strongest teams in the world." pic.twitter.com/v4by985Mda — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) December 23, 2021

Scouting article via Real Madrid Fabrica

The last thing we want is to create undo expectations by over-hyping a young player, but this is still a worthwhile article to share.

PETER FEDERICO – THE BEST WINGER IN LA FÁBRICA BY RED JOHN

Guest article!



An extremely interesting player who made his Real Madrid debut yesterday. ⚪️



'Peter Federico – The Best Winger In La Fábrica'



️Made by the great Real Madrid Academy expert @redjohn_7!



https://t.co/Ni1ew2COoY — Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig (@FTalentScout) December 23, 2021

See also video of ‘The case for Peter’:

WATCH: Discussion On Hazard’s Performance Vs Athletic, And The Case For Peter https://t.co/Ygpp6GfZy7 — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) December 23, 2021

Athenea vs Huelva

Athenea del Castilla’s contribution to Real Madrid Femenino’s latest win is a must watch.