WATCH: Discussion on Camavinga’s performance vs Athletic

As promised yesterday when we posted the discussion on Eden Hazard’s performance / Peter’s cameo vs Athletic Club, here is a clip from Kiyan Sobhani and Mehedi Hassan where the two Managing Madrid Podcast hosts discuss Eduardo Camavinga’s performance as well.

SUBSCRIBE: Managing Madrid Podcast on Apple | Managing Madrid Podcast on Spotify | Managing Madrid Podcast bonus episodes on Patreon

Camavinga was another player that seemed to have a polarizing performance vs Athletic. Some people were full of praise on him, and others were highly critical. The crew tried to provide a balance and nuanced take in the video below.

The full episode of the podcast, which can be found here, goes into much more detail on not only Camavinga, but also the performances of Toni Kroos, Fede Valverde, and the function of that midfield trio as a whole.

Let us know what you thought about Camavinga’s performance below.