Florentino Perez (and Managing Madrid): “We send you all our love”

This is nothing but a post of love and well wishes. Please use the comments to spread those good vibes to your fellow Madridistas!

As is tradition at Real Madrid offices, the club took part in their annual photo shoot and messages to the fans. Basketball players, as well as Real Madrid footballers from both the women’s and men’s teams, were in attendance alongside the board members and coaching staff.

“From Real Madrid we send you all our love, affection and solidarity on these special dates,” Real Madrid president Florentino Perez said. “These are still difficult times in which we wish to transmit all our strength and all our encouragement, especially to those who need it most. We want to share a message of enthusiasm and hope to recover the normality that we all hope. We are convinced that we are going to overcome this challenge to continue living together many joys and many successes ”. “Our commitment is to continue working so that all Madridistas feel proud of our teams and we can continue to enjoy new triumphs and new titles. Happy holidays and may the New Year bring us health, work and happiness for all.”

“Our commitment is to continue working so that all Madridistas feel proud of our teams and we can continue to enjoy new triumphs and new titles. Happy holidays and may the New Year bring us health, work and happiness for all.”

Carlo Ancelotti also sent a message.

“We wish you happy holidays in the company of your families and your loved ones,” Ancelotti expressed. “We share the illusion and hope with all Madrid fans to enjoy all our dreams together. Merry Christmas and a happy new year to all.”

From the players, Benzema and Ivana spoke.

“On these special dates, on behalf of the entire squad I want to send you a message of confidence and strength,” Benzema said. Together we will try to achieve all our dreams. Happy Holidays and happy new year.”

“On behalf of the Real Madrid players, happy holidays,” Ivana added. “United we are stronger. We are going to face the challenges of the new year with all the enthusiasm.”