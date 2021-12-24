On this day In 1989: Alfredo di Stefano becomes the only player to ever win Super Ballon D’or

The Super Ballon D’or, an award only given out once by France Football, was handed out on this day in 1989.

The award was to commemorate the 30th anniversary of France Football Magazine.

Of course, the prize went to a man who was then widely recognized as the greatest player to ever play the game: Alfredo di Stefano. The Argentine beat out Johan Cruyff and Michel Platini. Only European players were considered for the award, and Di Stefano was among the candidates because of his Spanish citizenship.

Later in 1995, Diego Maradona won something called a Golden Ballon D’or, which also recognized non-Europeans.

Di Stefano remains as the only player to have ever won the Super Ballon D’or. The Real Madrid legend, of course, also won the actual Ballon D’or twice: In 1957 and 1959.

There is no real indication that France Football will bring this award back, but it would be interesting to see who would win if if they were to hand it out to someone for their achievements post 1989.