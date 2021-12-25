Marcelo, Modric, Isco and Lunin test negative for Covid-19

Real Madrid’s Covid-19 outbreak seems to be almost over, as Marcelo, Luka Modric, Isco Alarcon and Andriy Lunin have all tested negative for the virus over the last few days. They also join Alaba, Rodrygo and Bale, who also recovered from Covid-19 and tested negative this Thursday.

Therefore, Marco Asensio is the team’s only player who hasn’t tested negative just yet. Club sources confirmed that he’s feeling well and ready to rejoin the squad in training as soon as he delivers this negative test, something that should happen soon.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti will need as many available reserves as he can possibly have, as Real Madrid will face Alcoyano in the Copa del Rey’s Round of 32 on January 5th, just three days after the team visits Getafe in what will be the return of La Liga, where Los Blancos need to keep increasing their lead in the table if they want to have the luxury of prioritizing the Champions League during the final third of the 2021-2022 season.