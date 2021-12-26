 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Open Thread: December 26, 2021

Our Sunday issue of the Daily Merengue!

By YoSnail
The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, YoSnail, Ezek Ix or NeRObutBlanco.

Real Madrid Families Continued

Always nice at this time of year to see our players’ kids and families.

Where to sit for lunch?

Real Madrid’s twitter has posted an interesting question. Which table from our current Real Madrid squad would you choose to sit with for lunch?

Surprise, surprise…

Vini Jr leads LaLiga in successful dribbles.

By the way, MadridXtra voted Vinicius Junior’s goal as the best of 2021.

Here is the video:

His touch to Benzema vs Athletic Club on December 1st is one to remember as well.

Santa Mbappe was seen in Paris

