Open Thread: December 26, 2021

Real Madrid Families Continued

Always nice at this time of year to see our players’ kids and families.

Merry Christmas from family Marcelo! pic.twitter.com/X58zNhZrC9 — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) December 24, 2021

| Christmas vibes from the Casemiro & Valverde families. #rmalive pic.twitter.com/p6hKnqbawp — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) December 25, 2021

Where to sit for lunch?

Real Madrid’s twitter has posted an interesting question. Which table from our current Real Madrid squad would you choose to sit with for lunch?

Whose table are you sitting at for Christmas lunch❓ pic.twitter.com/s7TP0wsAdo — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) December 25, 2021

Surprise, surprise…

Vini Jr leads LaLiga in successful dribbles.

By the way, MadridXtra voted Vinicius Junior’s goal as the best of 2021.

Your Real Madrid goal of the year.



Vinicius Junior vs Sevilla. pic.twitter.com/QouZX9N7bW — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) December 25, 2021

Here is the video:

VINI JR. TAKE A BOW pic.twitter.com/LxHO7WQOBI — ESPN (@espn) November 28, 2021

His touch to Benzema vs Athletic Club on December 1st is one to remember as well.

This is filthy from Vinicius Jr. pic.twitter.com/Ijax5du1iW — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 1, 2021

Santa Mbappe was seen in Paris