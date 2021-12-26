Open Thread: December 26, 2021

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, YoSnail, Ezek Ix or NeRObutBlanco.
Real Madrid Families Continued
Always nice at this time of year to see our players’ kids and families.
Merry Christmas from family Marcelo! pic.twitter.com/X58zNhZrC9— Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) December 24, 2021
Family Carvajal pic.twitter.com/uvxpIrPR4f— Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) December 25, 2021
| Christmas vibes from the Casemiro & Valverde families. #rmalive pic.twitter.com/p6hKnqbawp— Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) December 25, 2021
Where to sit for lunch?
Real Madrid’s twitter has posted an interesting question. Which table from our current Real Madrid squad would you choose to sit with for lunch?
Whose table are you sitting at for Christmas lunch❓ pic.twitter.com/s7TP0wsAdo— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) December 25, 2021
Surprise, surprise…
Vini Jr leads LaLiga in successful dribbles.
5⃣6⃣ successful dribbles... ️— LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) December 26, 2021
@vinijr is in a league of his own! #LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/eO11oZZ51s
By the way, MadridXtra voted Vinicius Junior’s goal as the best of 2021.
Your Real Madrid goal of the year.— Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) December 25, 2021
Vinicius Junior vs Sevilla. pic.twitter.com/QouZX9N7bW
Here is the video:
VINI JR. TAKE A BOW pic.twitter.com/LxHO7WQOBI— ESPN (@espn) November 28, 2021
His touch to Benzema vs Athletic Club on December 1st is one to remember as well.
This is filthy from Vinicius Jr. pic.twitter.com/Ijax5du1iW— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 1, 2021
Santa Mbappe was seen in Paris
When Kylian Mbappe dressed up as Santa Claus to surprise and give gifts to kids from local refugee centers in Paris ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Lh7wOr8wBy— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 25, 2021
