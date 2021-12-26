Real Madrid players expect Antonio Rudiger to join the club as a free agent next summer -report

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger seems to be on his way out of the London-based club and some Real Madrid players already expect him to join the club as a free agent next summer, according to a report from The Telegraph. Rudiger rejected Chelsea’s first offer to extend his contract and the situation hasn’t improved over the last few weeks, per that same report.

In this context, Real Madrid are interested in upgrading their defensive line and Rudiger is a good fit who would bring experience and leadership, similar to what the club accomplished last summer by signing David Alaba as a free agent.

Rudiger will turn 29 years old in March and his role in Real Madrid would not be that obvious, given that Eder Militao and David Alaba are performing well in the center of the defensive line. Still, he would clearly bring depth to a position where Los Blancos are shorthanded quite often, so if Madrid secure his signing as a free agent their roster will definitely be improved.