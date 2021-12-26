Martinez on Hazard: “He does not feel pain, he moves freely,”

It may seem untimely, given that Eden Hazard has now started consecutive games for Real Madrid against Cadiz and Athletic Club respectively, but Belgium national team manager Roberto Martinez has expressed concern over Hazard’s lack of playing time. Of course, as a more general theme, Martinez definitely has a point, though Hazard only has himself to blame for that.

Martinez’s interview was with Eleven Sports — it was there where he spoke about the Belgian.

“The lack of matches is a concern, of course, because it is new for Hazard, who had never been in a situation like this and it can be very difficult,” Martinez said. “He played very well against Estonia and he no longer thinks if he is going to have any pain, he does not feel pain, he moves freely,”

Despite Hazard’s lack of playing time, Martinez is not too concerned about his place in the Belgium World Cup squad.

“I don’t think we are at that point yet (of Hazard being excluded) because we have the summer.” Martinez explained. “After the summer we will have to find our way in the three months leading up to the World Cup. I know how he trains, I see the way he tries to overcome this challenge, because it is a completely different challenge. in his career. For now there is no need to worry, it is something that we will revalue after the summer,”