Real Madrid would consider selling Bale, Isco or Hazard this winter -report

Real Madrid are not planning any big moves for the January transfer window but would consider letting players like Isco, Bale or Eden Hazard go if the three of them find a good offer, according to a report from MARCA.

Bale and Isco’s contract with the club expires next summer, so it’s unlikely that they receive any kind of interest until they become free agents. The situation with Hazard is different and Madrid would just be willing to part ways with him as soon as a decent offer comes their way, given that the attacker is under contract until the summer of 2024, with his deal also being quite expensive for Real Madrid.

Again, it’s worth noting that these three players should stay put in the winter, as it’s extremely unlikely that they draw any kind of interest from other clubs in European football given their situation. Bale and Isco will become free agents in just a few months and Hazard hasn’t played well enough to receive a solid offer.