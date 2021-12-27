Open Thread: December 27, 2021

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, YoSnail, Ezek Ix or NeRObutBlanco.

Rudiger signing is closer.

| Rudiger is very close to Real Madrid. Florentino Perez wants to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu in order to strengthen to defence. @diarioas via @RM4Arab pic.twitter.com/rl4LCAZNFO — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) December 26, 2021

It has been rumored that Courtois and Hazard are convinced Rudiger will join Real Madrid.

Vini and a fan in Miami.

A very nice gesture from Vini towards one of his fans!

While Vinicius was in Miami, he met a young fan who asked to take a picture and when Vini agreed, the fan became very emotional and burst into tears, which surprised Vini and the friends who accompanied him, he then invited him to the hotel to give him a signed shirt. @marca pic.twitter.com/14wQH21WjC — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) December 26, 2021

More about Mbappe comic book.

| From Mbappe's comic book



(Mbappe returns home with two friends who tell Mbappe's mum about his day): "Today we ran a little less from here to there, but yes, we already know everything about his future career, from PSG to Real Madrid, passing through the French team." pic.twitter.com/SiP4lHQih3 — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) December 26, 2021

Avarage position of Europe’s best attackers.

It is interesting to compare the average position of Benzema and Lewa when receiving passes. As we’d expected, Benzema shift towards the left, while Lewa stays more central. The below pictures also shows Salah and Foden are the attackers who receives the ball more wide open, almost touching the line.

Average position of Europe's top attackers receiving passes. pic.twitter.com/4boa0sGulO — Real Madrid Info ³⁴ (@RMadridInfo) December 25, 2021

