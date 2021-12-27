 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Open Thread: December 27, 2021

Our Monday issue of the Daily Merengue!

By felipejack
The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, YoSnail, Ezek Ix or NeRObutBlanco.

Rudiger signing is closer.

It has been rumored that Courtois and Hazard are convinced Rudiger will join Real Madrid.

Vini and a fan in Miami.

A very nice gesture from Vini towards one of his fans!

More about Mbappe comic book.

Avarage position of Europe’s best attackers.

It is interesting to compare the average position of Benzema and Lewa when receiving passes. As we’d expected, Benzema shift towards the left, while Lewa stays more central. The below pictures also shows Salah and Foden are the attackers who receives the ball more wide open, almost touching the line.

Do you like the signing of Rudinger as a free player?

