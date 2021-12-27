Laporta ‘obsessed’ with preventing Haaland and Mbappe move to Madrid—report

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is reportedly ‘obsessed’ with preventing Real Madrid from signing Erling Haaland and/or Kylian Mbappe over the next calendar year, according to MARCA.

Laporta reportedly met with Haaland’s agent Mino Raiola within the past few days to convince his Norwegian client not to sign in the Spanish capital. The Barcelona boss has reportedly voiced his displeasure with Haaland potentially signing with Real Madrid and will not stand by and watch it happen.

MARCA’s report claims Laporta is prepared to do what he can to prevent any true transfer, including getting in a potential bidding war for the 21-year-old striker.

The report seems to suggest that Barcelona is trying more to play the spoiler. There have been multiple claims the club cannot afford any large transfers, despite a near-completed €55 million transfer for Manchester City’s Ferran Torres.

Haaland has around three years left on his current contract with Borussia Dortmund, though many rumors have him departing the club for a new challenge as soon as next summer. Mbappe is set to become a free agent in 2022 should he not re-up with PSG.