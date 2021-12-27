Real Madrid will feature purple in 2022-2023 kits

Real Madrid will feature purple in the away kits for the 2022-2023 season, according to a report from Footy Headlines. Purple is a very popular color among the club’s fans and it will be back for the first time since the 2016-2017 season, when the team used it on their alternate kit.

Footy Headlines expect that both the Adidas and the Real Madrid logos will be white, and they also say that the exact color used will be light purple, meaning that it won’t be as intense as it was during 2016-2017.

Apart from being the main color used on the away uniforms, Real Madrid fans should also expect some purple details in the home kits. The Adidas stripes and some other details such as the collar or any other pattern Adidas decide to implement would feature purple.

More details and even the full design of Real Madrid’s 2022-2023 kits should be leaked in the upcoming months.