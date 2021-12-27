Managing Madrid Podcast: Holiday Q&A: Fitting Mbappe & Haaland; ZZ’s return; Tactics

This episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast is brought to you by Hotel Riu Plaza New York Times Square,

Will Zidane coach Real Madrid again?

Would Jonathan David be a good back-up Real Madrid striker?

How would Mbappe - Benzema - Vinicius - Haaland fit together?

Are teams learning how to defend Vinicius?

Favourite vacation destinations

BBC vs KCM if only one trio could be chosen

Why are we putting out a podcast over the Holidays?

Pressing vs counter-pressing

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)