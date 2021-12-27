Asensio tests negative for Covid-19

Real Madrid attacker Marco Asensio has tested negative for Covid-19 and will be able to rejoin the squad in training this Wednesday, right after the Christmas break. Every member of Real Madrid’s squad has now recovered from the virus and Ancelotti should have a healthy squad when Los Blancos face Getafe next Sunday.

Still, Real Madrid will test every single player before Wednesday’s training session kicks off, so the coaching staff will be keeping their fingers crossed so that everyone tests negative after the Christmas break.

Los Blancos have a busy schedule coming up, as the Copa del Rey’s Round of 32 will begin next week. There, coach Carlo Ancelotti will want to rotate his squad and give relevant minutes to young players and reserves at least for the first few rounds.

The team’s second unit should be strong enough to take care of business against Alcoyano but they will still have to play with composure and intensity in order to avoid an early elimination for the club.