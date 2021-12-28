Erling Haaland Has Told His Agent To Push For Real Madrid — Report

In an exclusive interview with German publication Wettfreunde, Italian journalist Gianluca di Marzio spoke about Erling Haaland’s impending transfer, and potentially revealed some inside information on what the Norwegian’s desires are.

Di Marzio claims that Haaland is not interested in going to the Premier League, and that if he’s to go to La Liga (his preferred destination), it’s Real Madrid specifically that he wants.

“He [Haaland] doesn’t like the Premier League too much, it’s not exactly his dream. It’s not the perfect league right now.

“He prefers La Liga. He likes the league a lot. So I think La Liga is the perfect environment for him to play in now. Or the Bundesliga, where he is currently playing.”

Di Marzio did clarify that leaving Dortmund is not a foregone conclusion, though.

“It is not certain that he will go in the summer. Borussia Dortmund thinks that another year there is the right step for his career,” di Marzio said. “I don’t know what Mino Raiola thinks about it. I think Raiola wants to get him away from Borussia Dortmund because after 2 years there it is important for him to find a new challenge. So I think he will try to find the right solution for him.”

If it’s La Liga where Haaland ends up next season, it comes down to two clubs, and if Real Madrid can pull off the financials, then the Norwegian’s preferred destination is clear.

“Only Real Madrid and Barcelona can get him because he can’t go to Atletico Madrid or any other club. Probably because - like Mbappe, who wants to play for Real Madrid - he told his agent to try Real Madrid,” di Marzio explained. “And if not with them, then with Barcelona and if not with Barcelona, ​​then with Chelsea, Man Utd etc.“