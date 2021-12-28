Open Thread: December 28, 2021

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, YoSnail, Ezek Ix or NeRObutBlanco.

Updates ahead about the PSG game.

The French Government has limited the capacity of football stadiums to 5000 fans only and this will happen at least for the next 3 weeks. This could impact the game between Real Madrid and PSG if this measure is extended.

In addition, Mbappé made comments about the game:

Only thing I can predict for Real Madrid vs Paris is for PSG to win. It’s going to be a hard and complicated game but I want to win both #UCL and World Cup 2022.

This game definitely will impact the Mbappe’s deal, but in 4 days Mbappe is able to negotiate with any clube he wants.

