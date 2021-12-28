Real Madrid willing to send Isco on loan this winter -report

Real Madrid are willing to send Isco Alarcon on a loan deal which would not involve any kind of fee while also paying a part of his current salary, according to a report from ABC. Los Blancos will not extend his current contract and Isco will leave the club next summer anyway, but Madrid would rather find a new club for him this winter as well.

However, no clubs are interested in such a short loan deal for Isco knowing that he could sign for any other club next summer, per that same report. Isco’s value in the market has dropped significantly over the last few years and it seems clear that Real Madrid will have to wait until the summer to part ways with the Spanish midfielder.

Isco started the 2021-2022 season completing a solid performance against Levante and some fans and analysts thought that coach Carlo Ancelotti could end up giving him some relevant minutes throughout the course of the season. However, Isco hasn’t played a single minute since November 21st and he might not even feature in the Copa del Rey games, given the circumstances.