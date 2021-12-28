Marcelo contemplating retirement at the end of the season—report

Marcelo’s contract at Real Madrid expires on July 1, 2022. The Brazilian has spent nearly 16 years at Real Madrid and is now the first-foreign captain of the club. Marcelo has won 22 trophies during his time at the club, just one away from matching Sanchis and Gento at 23 and two trophies from becoming the player with the most silverware in the history of Real Madrid. The Brazilian is a living legend and arguably the greatest left back to ever don the white shirt. This summer will see his Real Madrid playing career likely come to an end, but what is next for Marcelo?

There have been links with a return home to Brazil, with his former club, Fluminense, rumored to be interested in securing the soon-to-be free agent. According to a report from MARCA, new rumors have been circulating in Valdebebas that Marcelo could retire from football this summer. The Brazilian will turn 34-year-old in May and could achieve his dream of retiring at Real Madrid.

One of the reasons behind the decision, would be his family’s roots now in the Spanish capital. Marcelo’s son, Enzo, forms as part of the Real Madrid youth system and is already highly thought of within the club. His wife, Clarice Alves, owns a talent management company that is based in Madrid with clients predominantly from Spain. Both Marcelo’s sons, Liam and Enzo, have only ever known life in Madrid.

If Marcelo does opt to retire, the club would provide a role internally for the Brazilian whenever he is ready to move on to the next stage of his post-playing career.