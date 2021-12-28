Real Madrid keeping tabs on Ryan Gravenberch

Real Madrid have been in talks with super-agent Mino Raiola regarding Erling Haaland, but another name has emerged from those talks in addition to the Norwegian striker. According to reports from Sky Italia and MARCA, Real Madrid are interested in Ajax’s 19-year-old central midfielder, Ryan Gravenberch.

The player is said to be garnering interest from a host of Europe’s elite clubs including Liverpool, Tottenham, Juventus, and Barcelona. With his contract set to expire in 2023, Ajax would be forced to sell this summer for a cut-rate, with only one year remaining on the teenager’s deal.

Gravenberch made his senior debut with the Dutch national team in March of 2021 and is seen as box-to-box midfielder. The 6 foot and 3 inches (1.95 meters) tall midfielder, is best known for his ability to carry the ball up the field and beat players off the dribble. Of all U21 players currently plying their trade in the UEFA Champions League this season, Gravenberch is one of three players to play every single minute of the competition. His club, Ajax, are the only club to win all 9 of their UCL group games this season. Despite a slight dip in form in the past few months, Gravenberch is still seen as a top prospect across Europe.