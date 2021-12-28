Jovic not interested in leaving Real Madrid this winter -report

Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic is not interested in leaving the club this winter, not even on a loan deal. That’s what Diario AS published this Tuesday, adding that the Serbian forward feels that this second half of the season could be his last chance to prove himself and earn a spot in the club as Madrid look to add a few key attackers next summer.

Jovic was buried in Carlo Ancelotti’s rotation but completed two convincing performances when Karim Benzema injured his hamstring against Real Sociedad. Jovic scored a goal in that game and also delivered one assist, while he also played well against Inter Milan.

The striker has probably earned some more minutes going forward, and he will likely start for Real Madrid in the first few Copa del Rey games. However, he continues to be behind Benzema in the rotation and that’s not going to chance any time soon, so Jovic will have to keep performing off the bench and completing solid performances whenever he’s needed.