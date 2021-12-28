Kylian Mbappe: “Joining Real Madrid? My mind is focused on beating Real Madrid in February and March”

Kylian Mbappe was recently crowned the 2021 player of the year by Globe Soccer. The ceremony was held in Qatar and afterwards the Frenchman gave interviews to a number of outlets. In response to CNN, Mbappe revealed that he is 100% focused on PSG ahead of the pivotal clash with Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League round of 16.

“Joining Real Madrid at the end of the season? Now is not the time to talk about that. We are in the most important part of the seasons and will face Real Madrid. The only thing I have in my mind right now is beating Real Madrid in February and March,” the striker revealed.

In just three days’ time, Kylian Mbappe is free to negotiate with any club he wants and can sign a pre-contract with the club of his choice ahead of July 1st, 2022. Many expect Mbappe to sign a deal with Real Madrid, but any deal will likely have to wait until after the UEFA Champions League clash between the two clubs. It has been a priority for Mbappe to remain professional with the French club and to maintain a positive relationship despite what appears to be an imminent break-up this summer.

In February and March, Mbappe will step foot on the Santiago Bernabeu pitch — perhaps the last time he will do so with a different shirt than that of Real Madrid’s.